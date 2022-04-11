Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce $74.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $313.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.35. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $863.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.