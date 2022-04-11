Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

