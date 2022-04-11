Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 2,184,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,536. Redfin has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $72.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

