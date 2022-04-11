Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,726. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17.
About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.