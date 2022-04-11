Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $86,168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $147,382,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,726. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

