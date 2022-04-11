Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ADMP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

