Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will post $38.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $39.72 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $38.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,054. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.