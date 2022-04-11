Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Asana reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $36,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,750,000 shares of company stock worth $270,217,500 and have sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

