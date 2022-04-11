Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNTY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 2,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Casinos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

