Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Brokerages expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $62.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $120.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $181.45 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $224.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

