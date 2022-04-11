Brokerages Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to announce $24.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Identiv reported sales of $22.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $131.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Identiv stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $301.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,354.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

