Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,656. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

