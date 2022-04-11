Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to post $229.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $148.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $941.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $59,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

