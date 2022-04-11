Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StarTek in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

SRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,090. StarTek has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $178.81 million, a P/E ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

