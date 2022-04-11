Brokerages Expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.82 Million

Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will report $97.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.25 million. Urban Edge Properties reported sales of $94.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year sales of $398.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.07 million to $400.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.79 million, with estimates ranging from $413.72 million to $429.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

