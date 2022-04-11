Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $73.29

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $85,488,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $48,382,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $44,069,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.