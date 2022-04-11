Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $76.35

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

