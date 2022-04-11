Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$51.78

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.24. The company had a trading volume of 228,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$39.80 and a 52 week high of C$48.89.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

