Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $171.20

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

AMBA opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

