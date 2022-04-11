Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) PT at $91.00

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

