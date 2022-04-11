Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $140.00

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $135.93 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

