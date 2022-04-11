Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $19.33

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
F opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.
About Ford Motor (Get Rating)
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
