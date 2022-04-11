Brokerages Set freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target at $26.38

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($30.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$26.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.45.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

