Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Target Price at $12.60

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

IBDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

