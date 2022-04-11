Brokerages Set Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target at $66.10

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMGF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($70.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Icade alerts:

CDMGF stock remained flat at $$60.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. Icade has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.