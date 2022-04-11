Brokerages Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT at $27.60

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 577,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,855. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

