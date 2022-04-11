Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $23.71

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

INGXF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 2,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -64.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

