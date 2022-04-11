Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $211.45

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.45.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MAA traded down $6.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,260. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

