Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price at $20.90

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFYEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797. NFI Group has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.