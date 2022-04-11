Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $163.92

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 208,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $170.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.