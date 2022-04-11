Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $385.38

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.38.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

SBAC stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $274.60 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.86.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

