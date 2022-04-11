Brokerages Set Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Target Price at GBX 376.67

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.94).
SDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other Superdry news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,639.34). Also, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,113.21). Insiders purchased a total of 19,495 shares of company stock worth $3,829,999 over the last quarter.
Superdry Company Profile
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
