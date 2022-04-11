Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $116.36

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $64.43. 62,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,254. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.