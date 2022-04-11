Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $62.07

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.34 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

