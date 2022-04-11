Brokerages Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT at $90.50

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

