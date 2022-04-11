Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $117.98

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.98.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $119.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.