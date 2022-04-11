Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $117.98

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.98.
RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
RARE stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $119.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.