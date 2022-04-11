Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $117.98

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.98.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $119.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

