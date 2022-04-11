Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $4.08

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLDBF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of WLDBF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 2,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,195. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

