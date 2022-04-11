Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Target Price at $932.50

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $932.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.31) to GBX 1,270 ($16.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.70) to GBX 1,185 ($15.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday.

WPP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,861. WPP has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in WPP by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

