Brokers Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.