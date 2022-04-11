Brokers Set Expectations for VectivBio Holding AG’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for VectivBio in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VectivBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

VECT stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

