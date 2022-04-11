Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $206,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,518. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

