Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

BAM opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

