Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

BEPC stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. 1,026,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after acquiring an additional 920,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,862,000 after buying an additional 152,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after buying an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after buying an additional 179,216 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

