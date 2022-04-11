Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. 661,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

