BRP (DOOO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/29/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00.

3/28/2022 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

3/28/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$136.00.

3/27/2022 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00.

3/7/2022 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

3/3/2022 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.51. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BRP by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $33,489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

