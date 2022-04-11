BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. BRP reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,021. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

