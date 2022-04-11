BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.81.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

DOOO stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.51.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

