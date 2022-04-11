BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.81.
DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.
DOOO stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BRP (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.