Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

BVRDF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

