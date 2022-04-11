Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 12,729 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power stock opened at C$42.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.26. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

