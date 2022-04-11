BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

Shares of SHOP opened at $603.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

