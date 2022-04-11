Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

WHD stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

